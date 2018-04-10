Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 6 Live Updates: Indian Men’s Hockey team beat Malaysia
Commonwealth Games 2018 has now entered its sixth day in Gold Coast and India will look to add more medals to the tally which currently stands at 20 medals. After a golden Monday, there are big chances for India to add gold medals as Indian shooters once again take the range in Gold Coast. On Tuesday, shooters Gagan Narang and Heena Sidhu will be India’s biggest hope for a gold medals. India hockey team is also in action on Tuesday. And in a surprise package, Mohammad Anas will compete in the men’s 400m finals. Four Indian boxers will also be in action for their quarterfinal bouts and win for each of them will guarantee India medals.
Here are the Live updates of Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 6:
Indian Men’s Hockey team has beaten Malaysia 2-1 and are now through to the semi-finals. It was a hard-fought match India held their nerve to emerge victorious.