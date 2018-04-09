Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 5 Live Updates: Indian shooters in action as competition heats up
Commonwealth Games 2018 has been a great competition so far and Indian athletes have performed remarkably at Gold Coast, Australia. India’s medal rush from weightlifted continued on Day 4 (Sunday) with medals for Punam Yadav (gold) and Vikas Thakur (bronze). Action began in the shooting ranges as well and Manu Bhaker (gold), Heena Sidhu (silver) and Vikas Kumar (bronze) added to India’s medal tally. In hockey, the women’s team stunned England 2-1 while the men produced another tame show but did enough to win 4-3. Indian shooters will be in action today and India would hope that they bring many more medals.
Here are the Live updates of Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 5
In Men’s 10m Air Pistol qualifying, Jitu Rai and Om Mitharwal have finished inside the required top-eight and are through to the Final.