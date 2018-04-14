Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 10 Live updates: India’s boxers, hockey team in action
Commonwealth Games 2018 is coming to an end and on the tenth day, India would like to finish on a high note and finish with more medals in their kitty. The first medal up for grabs will be the women’s hockey bronze medal for which India will be playing Olympic champions England. Later, boxing great MC Mary Kom will be fighting for a first Commonwealth Games gold. Then comes the finals of men’s 46-49 kg, men’s 52 kg and 60 kg which will feature Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki and Manish Kaushik. Vikas Krishan and Satish are the remaining two boxers in the finals. India’s table tennis teams can also win bronze medals. In athletics, javelin throwers Vipin Kashana and Neeraj Chopra will be going for gold. India’s wrestling stars Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat will be eyeing their second medals at CWG.
England have been assertive in the second quarter and they scored through their third penalty corner of the match. They lead 1-0 at half time.
England have started the match at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre. India have kept the game close so far.