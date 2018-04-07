Commonwealth Games 2018: Cyclist Manjeet fails to qualify for 15km scratch race final

Gold Coast: Indian cyclist Manjeet Singh failed to qualify in the men’s 15km Scratch Race at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday. Manjeet finished a disappointing 13th in Heat 2 of the competition with England’s Christopher Latham topping the list.

Earlier, the Indian trio of Sanuraj Sanandaraj, Ranjit Singh and Sahil Kumar failed to qualify forward to the quarterfinals of the cycling men’s sprint event at the Anna Meares Velodrome here. The Indian trio finished at the penultimate spot, with Sanuraj clocking 10.381 seconds to finish at No.20, while Ranjit and Sahil took 10.486 and 10.584, to finish at 21 and 22 out of the 24 participants. Australia’s Matt Glaetzer topped the qualifications with a games record, clocking 9.583 seconds.