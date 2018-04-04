Commonwealth Games 2018: Complete schedule of the event

The 2018 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXI Commonwealth Games and commonly known as Gold Coast 2018, is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth that will be held on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, between 4 and 15 April 2018. The winning bid was announced in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, on 11 November 2011. It will be the fifth time Australia has hosted the Commonwealth Games.

The current approved sports include the 10 core sports: athletics, badminton, boxing, hockey, lawn bowls, netball (for women), rugby sevens, squash, swimming and weightlifting. Integrated disabled competitions are also scheduled for the Games in nine sports: swimming, athletics, cycling, table tennis, powerlifting and lawn bowls. Along these events for the first time EAD events in triathlon will be held, with the medals being added to the final tally for each nation. A record 38 para events will be contested at these games.On 8 March 2016, beach volleyball was announced as the 18th sport.

Indian contingent includes 220 athletes competing across various disciplines and would hope to make a mark during Commonwealth Games 2018 event.

Here’s the schedule of Commonwealth Games 2018: