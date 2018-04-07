Commonwealth Games 2018: Complete medals tally, daily medallists of Gold Coast 2018

Commonwealth Games 2018 has entered its third day and the competition is heating up. India as of now has five medals, including three gold medals after weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam winning gold in 77 kg category. Currently, Australia is at No 1 position with 41 medals, followed by England with 23 medals and India despite winning five medals is at No 3 place.

Indian athletes have started well and with many more matches to come, the tally would surely rise.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Here’s the complete medal’s tally list: