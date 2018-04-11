Commonwealth Games 2018: Complete medals tally, daily medallists of Gold Coast 2018

Commonwealth Games 2018 has now entered its seventh day and India just won another medal in shooting and are hoping for many more before the day finishes. The medals tally is still headed by Australia with 133 medals followed by England with 77 medals. Indian athletes have so far captured 22 medals and are at the third position. Indians have performed spectacularly at the event and are expected to win many more medals.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Here’s complete medal’s tally list