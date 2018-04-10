Commonwealth Games 2018: Complete medals tally, daily medallists of Gold Coast 2018

Commonwealth Games 2018 has entered its sixth day and India is continuing its good run at Gold Coast, Australia. After a golden Monday, there are big chances for India to add gold medals as Indian shooters once again take the range in Gold Coast. On Tuesday, shooters Gagan Narang and Heena Sidhu will be India’s biggest hope for a gold medals. India hockey team is also in action on Tuesday. As of now Australia is leading the medals tally with 107 medals followed by England’s 67 medals and India is currently at third spot with 19 medals.

