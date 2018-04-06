Commonwealth Games 2018: Complete list of medal tally standings

Commonwealth Games 2018 started with a bang on April 5, 2018 (Thursday) at Gold Coast, Australia. India’s 220-member contingent had a great start as weightlifters P Gururaja and Mirabai Chanu won silver and gold medal respectively. The event saw plenty of athletes winning medals and the fun continues on the second day as well.

As of now, England are leading the medal tally with 12 medals closely followed by Australia with 15 (England on top by virtue of winning more gold medals). The third place is being held by India with three medals (2 gold medals, 1 silver). Commonwealth Games 2018 have just started and only after more rounds and matches we can determine which country is leading the medal tally standings.

Here’s the complete list of medal tally standings