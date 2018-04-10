Commonwealth Games 2018: Chain Singh, Gagan Narang disappoint in 50m rifle prone shooting

Brisbane: Defending silver-medallist Gagan Narang signed off a disappointing seventh while debutant Chain Singh finished fourth as Indian shooters ended without a medal in the men’s 50m rifle prone event of the 21st Commonwealth Games here. Narang, who qualified third for the final with a score of 619.4, went out after the first stage of elimination. He was tid for the second spot at the end of the first series.

However, a gentle breeze perhaps affected the shots he fired after that and things went haywire for him. He ended with a final score of 142.3. Competing in just one event at the ongoing Games, the 34-year-old Narang would be returning without a CWG medal for the first time in his career. He has to his credit, a stellar eight gold medals, a silver and a bronze in the quadrennial Games.

On the other hand, Chain Singh shot well for most part but lost his footing in the second elimination stage to end fourth with a score of 204.8. Singh had qualified sixth for the event with a score of 614.2. The gold medal was claimed by Welshman David Phelps, wCommonwealth ho also broke the Games record with a 248.8.

It was double celebration Phelps, who turned 41 today and in a warm gesture, fans at the Belmont Shooting Centre broke into an impromptu birthday song for him at the end of the finals. The silver medal went to Scotland’s Neil Stirton, who shot 247.7 in the final, while England’s Kenneth Parr settled for the bronze with a score of 226.6.