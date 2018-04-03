Commonwealth Games 2018: CGF reprimands Indian doctor in syringe controversy

Gold Coast: In a massive reprieve to the Indian Commonwealth Games contingent, the doctor of the country’s boxing team Amol Patil was today let off with a reprimand in the syringe controversy as he was found guilty of not disposing needles safely after injecting vitamins to a fatigued boxer.

“The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Federation Court heard a complaint made by the CGF Medical Commission against Dr Amol Patil, Team Doctor of the Indian Boxing Team. The Commission alleged a breach of the CGF No Needle Policy applicable to the Games,” Commonwealth Games Federation said in a statement after a hearing of the CGF court.

“As part of the investigation, the Doctor in question confirmed that he had administered a vitamin B complex, by injection, to an athlete that was feeling unwell.

“The Federation Court’s decision is that CGF should issue a strong written reprimand to the Doctor for the breaches referred to above with a recommendation that he immediately familiarize himself with CGF Policies, in particular the Medical Policies and Standards applicable during Games time so as to avoid a recurrence of any breaches,” it added.