Commonwealth Games 2018: Boxer Amit Panghal wins Silver medal in 49kg category
England's Galal Yafai (R) fights with India's Amit in their men's 46-49kg final boxing match during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Oxenford Studios venue on the Gold Coast on April 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Anthony WALLACE
Gold Coast: Indian boxer Amit Panghal finished with the silver medal in the men’s light flyweight (49 kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday. Amit lost 1:3 to England’s Galai Yafai in the final.