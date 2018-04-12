Commonwealth Games 2018: Babita Phogat settles for silver in 53kg category

Gold Coast: Defending champion Babita Phogat (53kg) settled for a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games after being out-manoeuvred by Canada’s Diana Weicker in the summit clash here today.

Babita, who claimed a silver in the 2010 edition before a gold in Glasgow, failed to break through her rival’s defences, going down 2-5 in the contest.

Her medal opened India’s account in the wrestling competition of the Games.