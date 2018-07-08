Free Press Journal
Home / Sports / Colombia’s Gaviria wins stage 1

Colombia’s Gaviria wins stage 1

— By Agencies | Jul 08, 2018 12:12 am
Colombia's Fernando Gaviria (C) celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Slovakia's Peter Sagan (2ndL) and Germany's Marcel Kittel (L) to win the first stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Noirmoutier-en-l'ile and Fontenay-le Comte, western France, on July 7, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Philippe LOPEZ

Fontenay-le-Compte (France) : Colombian cyclist Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) clinched the yellow jersey on Saturday with a victory in the action-packed inaugural stage of this year’s 105th edition of the Tour de France road race.

Separate issues hindered two of the Tour’s favourites; Chris Froome of Britain (Team Sky) fell 51 seconds behind the leader after a crash, while Nairo Quintana of Colombia (Movistar) dropped one minute and 12 seconds back after suffering a punctured tire just three kilometers shy of the finish.

The first stage featured a flat, 201-kilometer (155 mile) ride down the Atlantic coast of the Pays de la Loire from Noirmoutier-en-l’Ile to Fontenay-le-Comte.


Making his Tour debut, Gaviria completed the stage in four hours, 23 minutes and 32 seconds, a time shared by all the top 10 finishers in the opening stage, including Slovakia’s Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Germany’s Marcel Kittel (Team Katusha Alpecin) and Norway’s Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates).

“This is incredible, it’s a jersey that everyone wants to have, and to get it today is indescribable and we’re really happy to wear it,” Gaviria told the Tour’s in-house media company fresh off the race.

The Colombian managed to keep a cool head during a last 10 km marked by a series of crashes, including one that brought the rear end of the peloton to a messy halt as riders scrambled to get back on their bicycles.

