Coach Shastri backs YoYo test

New Delhi : Former chairman of selectors Sandeep Patil may have been scathing in his criticism for YoYo test being a benchmark for getting into the Indian team but head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli made their stand clear — you pass the test, you play for India.

While Shastri in his inimitable manner was clear that YoYo test is here to stay, Kohli said that one should look at it as a “hard call” that benefits the team rather than being emotional. Recently, one of IPL’s top scorers Ambati Rayudu failed to clear the 16.1 mark despite scoring 600 plus runs in IPL. This sparked a debate with former selection committee chairman Patil openly questioning the policy decision.

When Shastri was asked at the team’s pre-departure media interaction ahead of the UK tour, he was straight forward in his response. “You have a certain ability but if you are fit then you can enhance it. That’s why we emphasise on YoYo test. If anyone thinks that this is a one-off thing, he is sadly mistaken. He can take a walk,” Shastri said.