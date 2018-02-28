COA seeks amicus curiae’s legal opinion on Johri increment

Mumbai : The Committee of Administrators (COA) has apparently sought legal opinion on its decision to award BCCI CEO Rahul Johri an “out of turn” increment after the issue was raised by treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry.

“The COA has asked for amicus curiae’s (Gopal Subramanium) opinion with regards to Johri’s salary. A legal opinion has been sought but at this moment, we won’t be able to divulge the details,” a BCCI official told reporters on the sidelines of COA meeting.

In his letter to COA, Chaudhry questioned how Johri was given an increment on April, 2017 when it was due in June.

“The CEO ought not have received any increment since the prerequisites for the increment to be given were not even met. However, the CEO was given an increment in violation of the conditions agreed upon in the contract. The increment was approved by the Committee of Administrators and the approval is not in accordance with the contract,” Chaudhry had written in his letter to COA chief Vinod Rai.

A section in BCCI believes that the matter should have been discussed with the BCCI’s legal team rather than seek amicus curiae’s opinion.