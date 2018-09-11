Clash against Pakistan just another match: Constantine
Dhaka : Indian football team head coach Stephen Constantine says the upcoming SAFF Cup semi-final against arch-rivals Pakistan will be “just another match”.
India’s back-to-back victories against Sri Lanka and Maldives helped them book a semi-final clash with Pakistan, which will be played at the Bangabandhu National Stadium here on Wednesday.
“We are aware of the contest. But that is nothing different. It’s just another match. We can’t let the occasion get over us and hopefully, we will beat them to advance to the final,” Constantine said Monday.
The two sides last played an official match in September 2013 in Kathmandu. India had piped Pakistan by eking out a solitary goal on that occasion.
Incidentally, Pakistan have qualified for the last-four of SAFF Suzuki Cup after 13 long years and they now lock horns with the seven-time champions, India.
Constantine also lauded Nepal’s achievements and called them deserving entrants into the semifinals.
Nepal will play Maldives in the other semi-final.