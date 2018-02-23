Chris Lynn’s IPL 2018 chances boosted as doctors says no need for shoulder surgery

Melbourne: Australia’s explosive Twenty20 batsman Chris Lynn will not require a surgery following the latest shoulder injury he sustained during his side’s T20I tri-series final in New Zealand.

The 27-year-old was forced to leave the field after suffering a dislocated right shoulder while attempting a dive during the ninth over of New Zealand’s innings. Lynn was fielding at midwicket when he tried to intercept a clip from Ross Taylor and while doing so, he landed awkwardly on his right shoulder.

Subsequently, Lynn was ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, the big-hitting batsman was still hopeful of joining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is slated to begin from April 7.

Reflecting on the same, Lynn’s manager, Stephen Atkinson, said that the batsman had received positive results from the doctors after seeing specialists in Brisbane today and that he would not require any surgery.

“Chris got a positive result from the doctors who said he will not need surgery. Chris is disappointed at missing the Pakistan Super League but he will be making every effort to play in the Indian Premier League and, if selected, the five one-dayers for Australia in England in June,” cricket.com.au quoted Atkinson, as saying.

The middle-order batsman, who is among the top candidates to lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL this season, had earlier undergone three bouts of surgery on his left shoulder.

Earlier, Lynn was brought in for a whopping Rs 9.6 crore by KKR during IPL players’ auction in January, thus making the batsman the costliest Australian player at the auction.