Chinese Taipei Open: Jayaram advances into second round

Taipei City: Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram staved off a spirited challenge from Japan’s Hashiru Shimono to enter the second round of the Chinese Taipei BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament here on Wednesday. Jayaram, who had reached the finals at Vietnam Open and White Nights, defeated Hashiru 18-21, 21-17, 21-9 within an hour to set up a second-round clash with Denmark’s Kim Bruun next.

However, Sourabh Verma beat local player Chia Hao Lee 18-21, 21-16, 21-13 in a 52-minute match to enter second round. He lost the first game and then bounced back in style to clinch the issue.Among others, Abhishek Yeligar and Mugdha Agrey too flopped in the opening round as they went down without a fight. While Abhishek was shown the door by fifth seed Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark 5-21, 6-21 in men’s singles, seventh seed Soniia Cheah of Malaysia ended Mugdha’s campaign with a 21-11, 21-4 win.