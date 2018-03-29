‘Chief plotter’ Warner will not ever captain Australia, says CA

Not going to resign but need to change how we play: Coach

Sydney : Declared the ‘plotter-in-chief’ in the ball-tampering scandal, David Warner will never be considered for captaincy after serving his one-year ban, Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday.

Following CA’s investigation into the infamous incident in Cape Town, it has come to light that Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft knew what they were getting into but it was Warner who developed the “plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball”.

Smith still has a slim chance to captain Australia again but Warner will not be considered at all.

“Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft will not be considered for team leadership positions until a minimum of 12 months after the conclusion of their respective suspensions from international and domestic cricket,” said CA in a statement.

“Any consideration of future leadership would be conditional on acceptance by fans and the public, form and authority among the playing group. David Warner will not be considered for team leadership positions in the future,” it added.

Warner has also been charged for instructing “a junior player to carry out a plan to take steps to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper”.

Meanwhile, Australia coach Darren Lehmann today admitted that Steve Smith and David Warner had made “grave mistake” but urged everyone to be a bit more humane in their approach as they are not “bad people”.

“The players involved have been handed down very serious sanctions and they know they must face the consequences. They’ve made a grave mistake, but they are not bad people. As a coach you feel for them as people, they are hurting and I feel for them and their families. I hope that in all this, the media and the fans don’t forget that,” Lehmann told the mediapersons.

Lehmann said that everyone should remember that each one of us have made mistakes in our life.

“There’s a human side in this. They have made a mistake, as everyone, including myself, has made mistakes in the past. These are young men, and I hope people will give them a second chance. Their health and well being is extremely important to us. The team has been perceived quite negatively in recent times and there is a need for us to change some of the philosophies about the way we play.”

Lehmann made it clear that he will “not resign” from his post in the wake of ball tampering controversy but did admit that a shift in team’s playing culture is the need of the hour.

Contrary to popular belief, Lehmann was found not guilty of any wrongdoing and CA chief executive James Sutherland said that he will continue in his post.

“I’m not going to resign. We need to change how we play, and within that, the boundaries we play. Obviously, previously, we’ve butted heads on the line but that’s not the way to go for us playing cricket moving forward. Yes, I am confident that they can change. I need to change,”

“I would also like to apologise to the Australian public and the cricket family,” Lehmann said.

“What happened on Saturday is not something that is acceptable, especially from the Australian cricket team. Like all of Australia, we’re extremely disappointed and as a team we know, we have let so many people down, and for that I’m truly sorry.”

Lehmann admitted that respect for opposition will be paramount from now on.

“The thing for me would be, if we take a leaf out of someone like say New Zealand’s book. The way they respect the opposition… we do respect the opposition but we push boundaries. We’ve got to make sure we are respecting the game, its traditions and understand the game itself around the world.”

It will be difficult for Australia’s besmirched cricketers to reclaim their reputations when the dust settles on the ball-tampering scandal but the episode is nonetheless a chance for the team to reclaim some of its lost principles and values, feels former batsman Michael Hussey.