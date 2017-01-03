Chief Justice of India sacks BCCI chief, secretary for ignoring Lodha fixes

New Delhi: Just a day before retirement, Chief Justice of India Tirath Singh Thakur on Monday sacked the cricket world’s most powerful BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) President Anurag Thakur, the 42-year old BJP MP, and Secretary Ajay Shirke for refusing to introduce reforms.

This rings down the curtain on the Supreme Court”s face-off with the BCCI that began in 2013 with the spot-fixing IPL (Indian Premier League) in May that rocked the Indian cricket.

In a judgment delivered by the CJI along with Justice D Y Chandrachud said the Apex Court asked why not issue a show-cause to try them for perjury and contempt and declared that it will appoint its own committee for the clean-up by carrying out the changes recommended by a committee headed by its former CJI R M Lodha.

There was no immediate response by Anurag Thakur, who was removed just last month as the BJP”s youth wing chief for three terms, but BCCI secretary Shirke said: “There was no issue. I will go.” On behalf of Anurag Thakur, a BCCI official said he would challenge the verdict before a 3-judge Bench.

In a ruling that was described by retired Justice Lodha as a “victory for the game of cricket” and logical for the court’s defiance, the Supreme Court vowed to axe any other officials who refuse to adhere with its orders.

The court said it would appoint a new committee later this month to run the BCCI’S”s operations and that all office bearers would have to provide an undertaking that to implement the reforms recommended by the Lodha panel or “demit the post and cease to be office bearers.”

Lodha was appointed in early 2015 to head the committee which made a number of sweeping recommendations, including a ruling that each of the country”s states get just one vote in the BCCI, that a maximum age limit of 70 be introduced for cricket administrators and that any government ministers and bureaucrats be kept out of the cricket administration.

The BCCI did not carry out all the reforms, despite an order from the Supreme Court in July last year that the BCCI was bound to make the recommend changes, culminating in Monday”s court order to remove the top officials. “These consequences were bound to follow. I am sure that the game of cricket will be governed as well as ever. The Supreme Court order should work as a template for other sports organisations too,” Lodha said.

The controversy erupted in May 2013 when three Rajasthan Royals players — S Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila — were arrested on the spot-fixing charges revealing a deep nexus between franchise members, players and bookies.

sc’s googly

SC requests Senior lawyer Fali S Nariman, and Gopal Subramaniam, Amicus Curiae, to assist the Court by suggesting names of persons with integrity and experience in managing a similar enterprise within two weeks.

The sacked duo say they will abide by the directive even though they made their skepticism with the verdict quite apparent.

Kerala Cricket Association president T C Mathew and secretary T N Ananthanarayan resign from their posts following the verdict.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel refuses to comment on verdict saying the government was not party to the case and his ministry will not come between the top court and the cricket body.