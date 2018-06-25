Chennaiite is  world’s second youngest GM

Chennai : India’s R Praggnanandhaa has become the country’s youngest and the world’s second youngest Grand Master (GM) at the age of 12 years, 10 months and 13 days after reaching the final of the ongoing Grendine Open in Italy.

The Chennai-based was paired with Grand Master Prujjsers Roland in the final round, which ensured that he would achieve the feat. After beating GM Moroni Lica Jr in the eighth round, he needed to play an opponent above rating of 2482 in the next round to make his third GM norm. Ukraine’s Serget Karjakin remains the youngest ever GM, having achieved the feat at the age of 12 years and seven months.