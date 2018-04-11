Chennai WINS CLIFF HANGER Russell powers KKR to 202 for 6 against CSK

Chennai : Andre Russell hit an incredible 11 sixes in his 36-ball-88 as Kolkata Knight Riders scored a competitive 202 for six against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL encounter, here on Tuesday tonight. At going to the press Chennai won by five wickets.

In one of the finest counter-attacking innings in recent editions of IPL, Russell came in at 89 for 5 and then took the bowling apart with as many as seven sixes being hit off West Indies teammate Dwayne Bravo, including three in an over.

Russell was involved in a half-century partnership with skipper Dinesh Karthik (26) as KKR went onto post a good total.

CSK captain MS Dhoni’s strategy to use his slow bowlers in the initial stages on a surface aiding spin worked well but Russell had other ideas as he attacked the pacers including Shardul Thakur (1/37 in 4 overs) and Bravo (0/50 in 3 overs).

Bravo, who was frugal against Mumbai Indians in the first game, was taken for 50 runs in three overs with Russell hammering him all over the park, sending two balls out of the stadium.