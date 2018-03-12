Chelsea revives hopes

London : Chelsea revived its hopes for a top-four English Premier League spot with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the Stamford Bridge, reassuring the team prior to its match against Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16.

Antonio Conte’s team, currently in the fifth spot in the EPL, bounced back from four defeats on Saturday, two of them — against Manchester United and Manchester City in their last five matches.

Conte made few changes to his lineup, replacing Pedro with striker Olivier Giroud, while also calling upon Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Gary Cahill, Davide Zappacosta, N’Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Marcos Alonso, Willian and Eden Hazard.

Crystal Palace’s defence did not even hold half an hour, with Chelsea’s Willian scoring the first in the 25th minute.

Cutting inside from the left, Willian found an open space and scored with the help of a deflection by defender Martin Kelly and the left post.

The Blues doubled their lead with a good dose of luck, when a cross from David Zappacosta ricocheted off goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, hitting defender Martin Kelly before rolling into the right corner.

Chelsea remained in control of the match in the second half, finding several clear chances to score with shots by Eden Hazard, Willian and Olivier Giroud, which they failed to convert.

Crystal Palace improved its game in the last minutes, when Chelsea had already decided to slow its pace.

With a few seconds left in regulation, Crystal Palace’s Van Aanholt scored an impeccable goal after a good play by Wilfried Zaha.

Chelsea’s win now places the team at two-points from Tottenham, currently holding the Premier League’s fourth spot.

Meanwhile, Manchester United chief coach Jose Mourinho asserted that the second half belonged to the away side after defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the EPL.

Forward Marcus Rashford scored a brace for the Mourinho-managed side before Eric Bertrand Belly netted past his own goalkeeper in the second half on Saturday.

The victory however ensured that Manchester United will stay five points clear above Liverpool and settle for the second spot in the EPL table after 30 fixtures.

“We can split the halves,” Mourinho was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

“United first half and Liverpool second but in my opinion our first half was a half with goals and danger.

“In the second half – in my opinion, and probably the people in the studio have a different opinion – was Liverpool controlling with the ball and United controlling without the ball,” the Portuguese tactician added.

“Against Liverpool if you play bad when you have the ball you can be in trouble.”

Deserved defeat: Klopp

Meanwhile, Liverpool Football Club chief coach Jurgen Klopp highlighted the tactical errors caused by his side and said they deserved the defeat against Manchester United. Forward Marcus Rashford scored a brace for the Mourinho-managed side before Eric Bertrand Belly netted past his own goalkeeper in the second half on Saturday. “You cannot leave a player alone like (Romelu) Lukaku. We trained that of course,” Klopp was quoted as saying by the Independent. “They scored twice. One teams gets a big boost, the other a big blow. We came back minute by minute in the game, put them under pressure, had good moments in the box,” the German tactician added. Commenting about the contrast in playing styles, Klopp said: “It is all about the winning. That is how it is. City have won here with two set-pieces. Nobody creates against Man United 10-15, 100 per cent chances. You don’t do that but we had a few.”