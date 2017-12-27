Check out! Inside pictures of Krunal Pandya’s wedding function

The senior Pandya brother, Krunal Pandya get hitched with girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma today in the presence of family and friends. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Krunal hosted his mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. Krunal is the latest cricketer to join the wedding list after Zaheer Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Team India skipper Virat Kohli.

The couple looked dashing in their mehendi ceremony on Tuesday, complimenting each other. Both Pandya brothers were seen setting the set the stage of fire on a Punjabi track by Sukhbir in a video which has gone viral. Earlier Krunal also shared pre-wedding photos with Pankhuri in which he mentioned her as his ‘Ultimate Guide’.

Check out photos and videos from the night below: