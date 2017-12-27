Free Press Journal
Home / Cricket / Check out! Inside pictures of Krunal Pandya’s wedding function

— By Priyanka Vartak | Dec 27, 2017 12:56 pm
Krunal Pandya wedding with Pankhuri Sharma

The senior Pandya brother, Krunal Pandya get hitched with girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma today in the presence of family and friends. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Krunal hosted his mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. Krunal is the latest cricketer to join the wedding list after Zaheer Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Team India skipper Virat Kohli.

Andd Baarat has arrived !😍❤❤ . #krunalwedspankhuri #peekaydiwedding #pkdiwedding . Follow-@krunalpandya_fanclub

A post shared by Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya_fanclub) on


Andd bride has arrived! ❤😍 . #peekaydiwedding #pkdiwedding #krunalwedspankhuri

A post shared by Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya_fanclub) on

The couple looked dashing in their mehendi ceremony on Tuesday, complimenting each other. Both Pandya brothers were seen setting the set the stage of fire on a Punjabi track by Sukhbir in a video which has gone viral. Earlier Krunal also shared pre-wedding photos with Pankhuri in which he mentioned her as his ‘Ultimate Guide’.

Check out photos and videos from the night below:

When Pandya Brothers Comes on the Dance Floor! 😁❤👌. #hardikpandya #krunalpandya

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratk0hli.club) on

Krunal Pandya is Ready for His Marriage . #Virushkareception #viratkohli #krunalpandya #marraige

A post shared by Indiam Celebrity News (@indian.celebrity.news.insta) on

Omg ❤❤ #hardikpandya #krunalpandya #pankhurisharma #krunalwedspankhuri

A post shared by HARDIK PANDYA ♡ (@hardikpworld) on

