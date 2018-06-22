Chandimal appeals against ICC’s suspension

Gros Islet (St Lucia) : Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal on Friday appealed against the ICC’s decision to suspend him from the third Test of the ongoing tour of the West Indies due to ball tampering.

Chandimal had been charged by the ICC for ball tampering during the second Test here after video evidence suggested that he applied saliva to the ball shortly after putting what appeared to be a sweet in his mouth.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, before attending the hearing where match referee Javagal Srinath, after utilising the time available to him under the code to make his decision, handed Chandimal the maximum punishment.