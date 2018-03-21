Chandigarh, PSB, AI in quarters of hockey nationals 

Lucknow, : Hockey Chandigarh, Punjab & Sind Bank, Air India Sports Promotion Board and Railway Sports Promotion Board were among the teams to have registered victories in the 8th National Hockey Championship here today.

Hockey Karnataka and Comptroller & Auditor General of India also tasted success on the sixth day of the men’s competition.

The opening match of the day saw Hockey Chandigarh beat Central Reserve Police Force 2-0 in Pool D and qualified for the quarterfinals with six points, even as CRPF kept the top spot with seven points.

In the other Pool D match, Comptroller & Auditor General of India continued to top the group with eight points as they defeated Namdhari XI 2-1 in a close encounter.

In Pool B, Punjab & Sind Bank secured a quarterfinal berth as they thrashed Hockey Jharkhand 4-0.

In another Pool B match, Air India Sports Promotion Board beat Hockey Haryana 3-1 to secure their third win of the tournament and advance to the quarterfinal as the top-placed team with 10 points.