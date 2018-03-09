Chandigarh Chandnees clinch Women’s Premier League T20 title

Mumbai : A dominant all-round performance by Chandigarh Chandnees helped them secure a convincing 41-run win over Madhya Pradesh Magicians, in the final of the inaugural Optimum Nutrition ‘Women Premier T20 League’, organised by Vile Parle Cultural Centre, with support from the Women’s Cricket Association of India, here at the MIG Cricket Club ground on Wednesday.

Batting first, Chandigarh were well-served by Divya Sharma who scored a knock of 41, which helped the team reach a score of 128 for 7 in their stipulated 20 overs.

In response, Shakti Raut waged a lone battle for Madhya Pradesh, scoring 34, but the rest of the batting order collapsed around her and folded up for 87 in 16 overs. Jyoti Kumari starred with the ball for Chandigarh, claiming 4 wickets and gave away just 4 runs. She was later declared the ‘Player of the Match’ for her exploits.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by the presence of Chief Guest, Amruta Fadnavis, Madhur Bhandarkar, Film Director and Jyoti Alavani, Corporator. The esteemed guests spoke highly of the initiative and also praised the teams for their participation and their performances.

Brief Scores: Chandigarh Chandnees 128/7, 20 overs (Divya Sharma 41) beat Madhya Pradesh Magicians 87/all out, 16.3 overs (Jyoti Kumari 4/4) by 41 runs.

Player of the match- Jyoti Kumara (Chandigarh);

Woman of the series- Divya Sharma (Chandigarh).