Champions Trophy 2017 final: This is how Twitterati reacted to Pandya-Jadeja mix up

Even as Team India struggled in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a blinder of knock in the final. In a match, where Indian batsmen struggled to find any kind of momentum, Pandya batted aggressively and scored 76 runs off just 43 balls. However, a moment of miscommunication between him and Ravindra Jadeja resulted in an easy run out for Pakistan.

This was the saddest way to go for Pandya. However, observing this twitter serious blaming Jadeja for his improper deed. Interestingly, after the match, Pandya took to Twitter and retweeted a couple of tweets. He also posted a tweet and later deleted it. However, an alert user (@vanillawallah) took a screenshot of the tweet before Pandya could delete it.

Hardik Pandya tweeted this and then deleted it. I am dead. pic.twitter.com/GYb9VwYs7I

— Clive (@vanillawallah) June 18, 2017

This is how other Twitter users reacted to the incident

Pandya waiting for jadeja in changing room. pic.twitter.com/qf5siiG11J — Baba 🇮🇳 (@GyanDoBaba) June 18, 2017

Pandya with Jadeja in the dressing room right now … #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XTMGJ8dygg — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 18, 2017

Pandya showing that run out highlight to jadeja. pic.twitter.com/8tQiEeIKi3 — {COS(60°)*200} RAB (@SourabhSharma68) June 18, 2017

Match ka mujrim : Jadeja

Third class bowling

Ruined Pandya’s innings

Got out stupidly. — Roflindian (@Roflindian) June 18, 2017

The lone warrior, Hardik Pandya. pic.twitter.com/nKXs7OoE0b — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) June 18, 2017

The lone warrior, Hardik Pandya. pic.twitter.com/nKXs7OoE0b — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) June 18, 2017

One man, one incident will never cost the match. Yes, the No-Ball & Pandya run-out could’ve been avoided but that didn’t cost 🇮🇳 the finals! — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2017

Planning To Make A Biopic In Which Ravindra Bahubali Will Explain “Jadeja Ne Pandya Ko Kyu Runout Karwaya”.#INDvPAK #CT17 #CT2017Final — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) June 18, 2017

76 out of 43…. well done Hardik Pandya… U r the only whom I could appreciate from #TeamIndia

One man show.. — DevAkshi_Editzz (@binuuu123) June 18, 2017

Watch the run-out video Here:

The shocking run-out

Both, Pandya and Jadeja didn’t hear each other’s call and got stuck at the same end. This made Pandya very angry as he as in a zone where he could felt that he could do something special for Team India. This is what actually happened on the field:

Jadeja patted to cover and Hardik Pandya sensed a run, so he ran. Almost blindly. Jadeja did not want that. Not sure he even called. Pandya had reached the striker’s end, so close he could have hugged Jadeja in the moment of despair. Does not even look back.