Champions Trophy 2017 final: This is how Twitterati reacted to Pandya-Jadeja mix up

Champions Trophy 2017 final: This is how Twitterati reacted to Pandya-Jadeja mix up

— By Priyanka Vartak | Jun 19, 2017 12:47 pm
AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Even as Team India struggled in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a blinder of knock in the final. In a match, where Indian batsmen struggled to find any kind of momentum, Pandya batted aggressively and scored 76 runs off just 43 balls. However, a moment of miscommunication between him and Ravindra Jadeja resulted in an easy run out for Pakistan.

This was the saddest way to go for Pandya. However, observing this twitter serious blaming Jadeja for his improper deed. Interestingly, after the match, Pandya took to Twitter and retweeted a couple of tweets. He also posted a tweet and later deleted it. However, an alert user (@vanillawallah) took a screenshot of the tweet before Pandya could delete it.

Also Read: ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final: Pakistan hammer India by 180 runs

This is how other Twitter users reacted to the incident

Watch the run-out video Here:

The shocking run-out

Both, Pandya and Jadeja didn’t hear each other’s call and got stuck at the same end. This made Pandya very angry as he as in a zone where he could felt that he could do something special for Team India. This is what actually happened on the field:

Jadeja patted to cover and Hardik Pandya sensed a run, so he ran. Almost blindly. Jadeja did not want that. Not sure he even called. Pandya had reached the striker’s end, so close he could have hugged Jadeja in the moment of despair. Does not even look back.

