Champions Polo League all set to enthral fans

Jaipur : Champions Polo League organised their second phase activity on Monday at Mundota Polo Ground, where 24 players were rated by esteemed panel members.

The players were divided among 8 teams, with 3 represent from each team. Of the reputed players participating in the match, some one of them are Samir Suhag, Syed Basheer Ali, Dhruvpal Godara, Shamsher Ali Khan, Gaurav Sehgal, Angad Kalan, Uday Kalan and others.

The ranking system for the Champions Polo League was based on certain exclusive parameters designed by a panel of experienced players and notable names from the game of Polo.

The parameters included ranking players on varied skill sets, some of which were ball-handling, horse-handling, fouls committed and overall strategy. Each player was rated on a scale of 1-10, on each skill. The experienced panel of judges included Lokendra Singh, former captain of the Indian Polo team, Vikram Rathore and more.