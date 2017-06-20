‘Champions’ Pakistan get ‘mauka’ to hit back at India, say ‘no issue lelo tissue’

Since ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, Indian cricket fans have been teasing Pakistani cricket fans with ‘Mauka Mauka’ before every India vs Pakistan match. It was an advertisement launched by Star Sports India during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015.

In the last 10 years, Indian cricket team has got better of their arch-rivals and this has allowed their fans to troll their counterparts. But with the latest win over India in the Champions Trophy, the Pakistani cricketers have given their fans a loyal chance to have a go at Indians. And these fans are not letting this chance go begging. A Pakistan-based Youtube channel tZ’s RandomVideos have come up with a ‘no issue lelo tissue’ video to counter India’s ‘mauka mauka’ chant.

Meanwhile, since India and Pakistan are not playing bilateral series anymore, the next match between these two sides might be played in the 2019 ICC World Cup. So, for the fans it is going to be a long wait.