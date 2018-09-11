Champion Djokovic: I owe Federer, Nadal

New York : Novak Djokovic was thrilled to match Pete Sampras with a 14th Grand Slam title at the US Open, but he said it’s Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have made him the player he is. “Pete Sampras is one of the biggest legends ever to play the game,” Djokovic said after earning a third US Open crown with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 win over Juan Martin del Potro.

“He was my childhood idol. He was someone I was looking up to. The first actual thing I saw related to tennis on the TV was his first or second Wimbledon championship. That inspired me to start playing tennis.

“There is a lot of significance of me being now shoulder to shoulder in terms of Grand Slam wins with him.”

The victory puts Djokovic three Slam wins away from Nadal’s 17 and six behind Federer’s record 20. It will also see him rise to number three in the world behind Nadal and Federer — the rankings again reflecting the “Big Three” status they have shared for so long.

Seeded to face Federer in the quarter-finals, he found himself instead across the net from John Millman after the unheralded Australian stunned the Swiss great. Nadal hobbled out of a semi-final match against Del Potro after two sets.

Djokovic would have relished taking on either — or both, although he admits that early in his career that wasn’t always the case. “Maybe 10 years ago I would say I’m not so happy to be part of this era with Nadal and Federer,” he said.

“Today I really am. I feel like these guys, rivalries with these guys, matches with Federer and Nadal, have made me the player I am, have shaped me into the player I am today.

“I owe it to them.”