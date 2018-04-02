Chaminda Vaas, Wasim Jaffer to coach in city

Mumbai : Legendary Sri Lankan fast bowler Chaminda Vaas and ex India cricketer Wasim Jaffer will hold a 10-day coaching camp for boys in u-14 u-16 and 17-23 age groups under Jwala Sports Foundation’s “Centre Of Excellence For Cricket” scheme. After terrific response last year, the organizers have roped in the duo once again for this camp. The selection of the trainees will be held at Plot no 8, Oval Maidan on today from 9.30 a.m. onwards. Those interested can call on Sandeep Shinde (7977240930) and or Darshana (7506865165 ).

The features of this full day camp is that Vaas will train the bowlers in the fast/swing bowling, while Wasim will show them the skill in batting, fielding, temperament and fitness aspects. The coaching scheme is in association with Brain-4 –Sports-MCC organisation.