Chahal, Sundar move up in bowlers’ chart

Dubai : Yuzvendra Chahal jumped 12 spots to number two while Washington Sundar moved up a phenomenal 151 places to 31st in the ICC T20I Player Rankings for bowlers on the back of their impressive show in the just-concluded Nidahas Trophy Tri-Series in Sri Lanka.

Leg-spinner Chahal now has a career-high 706 rating points while off-spinner Sundar, who was named Man of the Series, has 496 points.

Both the spinners were part of the five games India played, and picked up eight wickets apiece. Sundar, who bowled mainly in the Powerplay, had an incredible economy rate of 5.70, while Chahal finished with 6.45.

Also making significant gains in the bowling charts were some of the other performers from the Nidahas Trophy: Akila Dananjaya of Sri Lanka, Rubel Hossain of Bangladesh and India’s Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur.

All of them achieved their career-best rating points at the end of the tournament.

Unadkat (joint 52nd) and Thakur (joint 76th), India’s premier pacemen in the tournament, went up 26 and 85 spots respectively with their best points ever — 435 and 358.

Among the batsmen, Shikhar Dhawan, Kusal Perera, Manish Pandey, Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Karthik, the star of India’s win in the final over Bangladesh, made significant gains.

Karthik, who had an outstanding tournament batting in the lower middle-order, jumped from No. 126 to No.95, with his best-ever 246 points.

The two Kusals — Perera and Mendis — moved up 20 spots to 20th and 27 spots to the 48th position respectively after strong performances with the bat for Sri Lanka.

Perera topped the batting charts for the tournament with 204 runs, including three half-centuries, while Mendis aggregated 134 runs with two half-centuries.