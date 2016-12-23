Central Rly, Indian Gym, NBA champs

Mumbai : Central Railway stunned favourites Indian Army for the men’s title, Indian Gymkhana won the women’s crown and NBA emerged junior boys’ champions, in the NBA basketball tournament, at the Bachoo Khan Municipal playground, Nagpada.

Central Railway, who rested local hero Fardeen Khan, came up with an inspired performance to fashion an exciting 72-68 victory in a gripping championship round, Indian Gymkhana beat Bandra YMCA 42-39 in another thriller and hosts NBA overcame arch-rivals Mastan YMCA 62-58 in a nail-biting finish to complete an absorbing day of championship rounds.

Central Railway, who were battered 66-96 in the league, avenged their defeat when they took charge from the start to surprise the army men while leading 19-12 in the first quarter, 34-31 at half time and 55-51 at the end of the third quarter as the outstanding Karthik Counder, Rakesh Rathore, captain Rakesh Sangwan and Amit Gehlot, who fired an impressive three three-pointers, combined menacingly to torment the Army defence.

Army raised hopes of a turnaround at the start of the fourth quarter when they drew level at 55-all and came by another opportunity to change the script while trailing 66-68 a minute from the end when the industrious Soumya Ranjan missed two free throws.

As the tireless Rakesh Rathore swelled Central’s lead to 70-66, Sunil Rathi’s basket gave Army hope again four seconds from close, until Central Railway earned two more free throws, a second later, off a foul and Counder made no mistake.