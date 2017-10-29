Central Railway down UBI, ride to the top of the table

Mumbai : Central Railway scored a crucial 3-1 win over Union Bank of India in a Super Division match of the MHAL League 2017-2018, at the MHAL-Mahindra Stadium, Churchgate on Saturday evening.

The three points earned for this win has taken Central to the top of the 9-team league with 16 points from five wins, one draw and one loss. Central require just a point from their concluding game against lowly Sports Authority of India to seal their place in the final. Union Bank are in sixth spot with eight points from six matches.

The railwaymen were well-served by their industrious forward Mohammed Nizamuddin who scored two goals (12thand 33rd minutes) and Anup Walmiki (46th minute) to complete their win.