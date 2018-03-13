CEAT’s contract extended

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday extended its association with leading tyre manufacturer CEAT as the official Strategic Time Out partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next five years.

CEAT was appointed the official Strategic Time Out partner of the IPL in 2015. Speaking on the development, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla said: “We are delighted to have CEAT back as the official Strategic Time Out partner of the IPL. They have always been big supporters of the IPL and having them continue as partners for the next five years is a great testament to the Strategic Time Out property and the League in general.” The 2018 edition of the cash-rich IPL will start from April 7, with defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns with Chennai Super Kings in the opener in Mumbai.