CCI President Kekoo Nicholson passes away at 63

President of the Cricket Club of India (CCI), Kekoo Nicholson, passed away on Monday morning, reported the Hindu. Kekoo Nicholson was 63 and serious liver ailment restricted him to hospitals.

Kekoo Nicholson conferred the Honorary Life Time Membership to S.Kidambi last year. He also represented CCI at BCCI meetings, and also had played a big role in bringing overseas players to play for Club’s high-profile tournaments. He also had a great interest in other sports and was a master of billiards and snooker. Kekoo Nicholson also personally developed Wilson Jones Billiards room at the CCI, and also conducted tournaments.