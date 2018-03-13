Free Press Journal
 Caroline Wozniacki wins third round against Sasnovich at Indian Wells

— By IANS | Mar 13, 2018 01:03 pm
Indian Wells: Second seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark earned a hard fought win against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in three sets to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the Indian Wells tennis tournament.

World no. 2 Wozniacki defeated Sasnovich — 49th in WTA rankings 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in two hours and 17 minutes on Monday, reports Efe. This is the second time the two have faced-off after Wozniacki had defeated Sasnovich in straight sets in the 2014 US Open.

The 27-year-old Dane, who beat Spain’s Lara Arruabarrena in the second round, will now face Russia’s Daria Kasatkina (20), who defeated Sloane Stephens of the United States in straight sets.


