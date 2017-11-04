Car on the pitch stops Ranji match

New Delhi : A man drove his car onto the pitch during the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at the Airforce ground in Palam on Friday, a major security breach which left both the players and officials dumbfounded.

International players like Gautam Gambhir, Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant were present on the ground when the incident took place and it could have snowballed into something even more serious amounting to physical danger.

The BCCI will be seeking a report about the incident. At around 4:40 pm, 20 minutes from close of play, a silver grey Wagon R suddenly drove onto the field of play with Uttar Pradesh batting in their second innings. The man, who identified himself as Girish Sharma, tried to swerve his car twice on the 22-yard strip before he was stopped.

It was learnt that the main gate of the Airforce ground, which only allows entry of cars after proper checking remained open with the security not in his position.

