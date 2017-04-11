Captain’s knock by Saurabh as Yogi CC dethrone Kandivali

Mumbai : Skipper Saurabh Singh (50) and Omkar Ghule (41) played stellar roles to pave the way for Yogi Cricket Club’s 5-wicket win over defending champions Kandivali Cricket Association in the final of the Gordhandas Shield Suburban cricket tournament played at Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana (Kandivali) here on Monday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the defending champions were in for a shock as they lost opener Pranav Raut caught behind to the very first ball of Dinesh Rao’s first over. Though they did rally through skipper Dinesh Bhunu and Aakash Bharadway to some extent, as the pair put on 30 runs for the second wicket before Rao had the skipper plumb leg before. Thereafter spinners Vaibhav Lambe (4/26) and Chirag Jain (2/21) took over as the rest of their batting crumbled for 133.

Chasing their target of 134, opener Omkar Gule and skipper Saurabh Singh, after losing an early wicket, batted aggressive to take the score to 79 before Omkar fell for well made 41.

Then Saurabh and Niranjan adding 39 runs for the third wicket as they inched closer to the target. But Saurabh fell caught behind just after completing his half century while trying for expansive drive off Deepak Chauhan, the rest of the batsmen saw them through without any further hiccups.

Brief scores of the final:

Kandivali CA 133 all out in 19.5 overs (Aakash Bhardwaj 26; Flinn Patil 25; Akhilesh Yadav 26; Vaibhav Lamabe 4/26, Dinesh Rao 2/22, Chirag Jain 2/21) lost to Yogi C.C. 136/5 in 19 overs ( Saaurabh Singh

50, Omkar Ghule 41) by 5-wkts.