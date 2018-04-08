Can’t act like robot because of public perceptions: Virat

Kolkata : Wearing heart on his sleeve with an aggressive body language that doesn’t fit the purists’ narrative, Virat Kohli is least bothered about pandering to public perceptions since he doesn’t want to act like a “robot” in intense match situations.

“You cannot be a robot operating for the sake of what people are going to write or say about you,” Kohli, who’s known for his aggressive brand of leadership said during the launch of cricket historian Boria Majumdar’s latest book ‘Eleven Gods and A Billion Indians’.

India were down and out during their last big series in South Africa facing a possible whitewash before there was remarkable turnaround winning the final Test followed by emphatic twin series win in the limited overs format.

“The team believed it’s the best decision for us and we backed it. In cricket with technique and everything there’s no one way of doing something. There’s always your way and if you believe in your way, you can make things happen.” “We went to the Test doing all the right things. Our intention was only to win. We were not dishonest to the game we were not scared at any stage. We were brave. We played the game the right way. we were moving ahead at all times.”

Kohli once again spoke about Sachin Tendulkar’s role in his career and remembered touching his feet on the day of his retirement at the Wankhede in the Test against West Indies.

“The impact that Tendulkar has had on me as a cricketer growing up. I understand the importance of it. It’s very difficult to explain it,” Kohli’s answer was laced with emotion.