Can Virat Kohli supersede BCCI and selectors over playing for India?

Indian cricket team and its captain Virat Kohli is in the news, again! The team which focusses on on-field performances sometimes inadvertently finds itself in news for off-field buzz. The team, which is run by the richest board in the world i.e. BCCI is currently playing New Zealand in a short series and on Wednesday won against Kiwis at Pune to square the three match one-day series 1-1. Virat Kohli, who recently became the second highest centurion in ODI cricket {31 tons; next to Sachin Tendulkar (49)} has allegedly asked for a break in the month of December to revive and rejuvenate himself ahead of India’s tour of South Africa and this has created quite a furore among the fans and experts alike.

Can Virat Kohli ask for a break? Is Virat Kohli superseding BCCI and selectors? Has Kohli got some sort of immunity? The above questions are valid and when taken into context raise pertinent questions. This rumour of Kohli taking a break started when a TV commercial starring Kohli and his alleged girlfriend Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were seen in a clothing brand endorsement talking about marriage and from then on it snowballed into people making their own interpretations. What Kohli does in his personal life is nobody’s business and his privacy should be respected, but if this break is not related to the upcoming nuptials and for some other reason than every Indian fan and supporter should have a right to know what is going on.

India is a cricket-mad country and every little thing a player does is scrutinised and in the age of social media nothing escapes people’s attention. Indian players in the past, such as Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, have taken rest due to personal reasons citing fatigue and other reasons. Kohli currently is the busiest Indian player who plays Test, ODI and T20 cricket and to top it off he also captains the side and is on the road all the time. To be fair to India’s captain, during the last home season comprising of 13 Test matches, Kohli only missed a solitary Test at Dharamsala due to shoulder injury and played right through the season including the IPL for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

India, by being the richest and most followed team plays cricket all-round the year and also hosts Indian Premier League, which lasts for two months. To play devil’s advocate, if Kohli is feeling so tired and fatigued, he can easily withdraw from the IPL and take a rest, but considering the money that is on offer it is a no brainer. International cricket is fast-paced and every team on average plays same amount of cricket and players such as Joe Root, Steven Smith, David Warner share the same workload as Kohli and none of them have asked for a break as of now. Indian skipper has every right to take a break, if he is feeling tired and wants to be in top condition ahead of India’s tour of South Africa, where men in blue have not won a Test series since readmission. And, if India wants to ace this tour then Kohli has to be in peak condition physically and mentally.

Nobody is saying that Kohli shouldn’t take a break, but Kohli can’t pick and choose series’ and by being a leader its extra important that he leads from the front and sets an example. As of now, the selection panel headed by MSK Prasad has chosen Kohli for the first two Tests against Sri Lanka and has denied that the skipper has asked for a break. BCCI and players have to be on the same page regarding the workload and, for that to happen, communication is must. No matter how big the player is, he cannot be dictating to the board, on when he will play or not.