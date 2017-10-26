Can Virat Kohli realistically break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ODI tons?

Indian cricket has always been a trendsetter when it comes to milestone — from the days of Sunil Gavaskar reaching 10,000 runs to scoring 34 centuries in Test cricket to Kapil Dev becoming the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket to India’s master blaster Sachin Tendulkar scoring hundred hundreds in international cricket. Indian cricketers and public are obsessed with records and sometimes it is given too much importance than it should get and as a result of it winning and losing takes a backseat.

India’s captain and youth icon Virat Kohli on Sunday (October 22) scored his 31st ODI ton against New Zealand at Wankhede, Mumbai in his 200th match and overtook former Australian great and captain Ricky Ponting, who had scored 30 hundreds in coloured clothing. Kohli is now only trailing former India captain Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 49 ODI centuries during his long and distinguished career. And, it begs the question, can Kohli surpass little master’s record and become the first man to score 50 tons in limited overs cricket? Kohli is one of the finest players going around and in such a short span of time has 48 international centuries under his belt (31 in ODIs, 17 in Tests) and he is not even 29 yet. Kohli’s game is based on sound technique and principles and what sets him apart from other cricketers is his attention to detail and his versatility.

Kohli made his international debut in 2008 right after winning the under 19 world cup in Malaysia and took some time to adjust to international cricket. Like every sportsperson, he faced hardships in the beginning, but through sheer hard work and grit he worked on his game and after getting the first century out of the way, Kohli unlocked his potential and rest, as they say, is history. Kohli in one-day cricket is rightfully talked about as great because of his ability to absorb pressure as he has 19 centuries in run chases (world record) and has the ability to score hundreds in varying conditions, from South Africa, Australia, New Zealand to sub-continental conditions. Kohli’s brain also works like a computer in demanding run chases and when there is pressure it brings best out of this super confident player from Delhi. There is no apparent weakness in his game as he is comfortable against extreme pace to mystery spinners and when he is in the zone nothing troubles him.

Sachin Tendulkar played cricket at the highest level for 24 years and never gave up in face of difficulties and pressure and that set him apart from his peers. People question that Kohli is not facing quality or penetrating bowling and that’s why he is scoring centuries. But then, why his contemporaries such as Steven Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, AB de Villiers are not scoring the volume of runs that Kohli is scoring? Indian skipper in less than 10 years of international cricket has scored 48 centuries across formats and for that, you need more than luck and fortune.

India’s captain has already surpassed legends such as Sourav Ganguly (38), Virender Sehwag (38), VVS Laxman (23) and is currently tied with Rahul Dravid (48) when it comes to scoring international centuries. Kohli is a meticulous planner and gives hundred percent on the field every time and would be the first one to tell that records and hundreds don’t occupy his mind, but winning matches in blue jersey gives him immense pleasure.

Kohli, last year, scored four double centuries in consecutive series to show his range in the five-day format and he is also India’s fastest ODI centurion to go with his umpteen records. The blue-eyed boy of Indian cricket has achieved this records by being captain and any cricket expert will tell you that your form dips while being captain, but it has worked wonders for Kohli and from the outside, it looks like he relishes the added responsibility.

Are we jumping the gun when we say that he can break Tendulkar’s record in ODI cricket? Kohli will celebrate his 29thbirthday on November 5 and for batsman to reach peak form it’s generally from the late 20s to mid-30s. And Kohli, if he keeps up his fitness can easily play for next 10 years or so. Tendulkar had famously said that records are meant to be broken and he would be really chuffed if Kohli becomes the first man to reach half centuries of ODI hundreds and then Kohli can than look for breaking the grand milestone of 100 hundreds.

Kohli has achieved so much in such a short span of time and, especially in one-day cricket, his game is head and shoulders above everyone else. It just could be a matter of time before he adds 19 more hundreds, easier said than done, but knowing Kohli, once he sets his mind to something, he gets the job done. Scoring 48 international tons even before turning 29 is a remarkable achievement and the best is yet to come from India’s new poster boy and trendsetter.