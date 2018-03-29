CAG slams Maharashtra for poor sports infrastructure

Mumbai : The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has slammed the Maharashtra government for its “inability” to create adequate infrastructure for sports despite incurring a huge expenditure of Rs 576-crore, which it said adversely affected the performance of sports persons.

As per the CAG report on the general and social sector tabled in the state legislature today, a performance audit of the management of sports infrastructure during 2012-17 revealed that even though the Sports Policy was formulated in 2012 it was yet to be translated in action.

Stating that no long-term plan was prepared for implementation of the policy, the report underlined delays in execution of schemes due to non-acquisition of land, change in design and scope of work, and short or late release of funds.

“Due to short release of funds for maintenance and repairs, the infrastructure created could not be optimally utilised. The functioning of sports academies also suffered from problems like less intake, inadequate coaching, lack of sports facilities and basic amenities which impacted performance at national, state and international level games,” as per the report.

The report blamed the absence of qualified and capable coaches, focussed training, and an inadequate release of funds for the poor performance of the state in sports.

The document also reviewed the expenditure incurred for constructing sports complexes, developing playgrounds and gymnasia, sports academies, coaching centres and camps in different parts of the state.