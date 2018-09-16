Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Cricket / CA to probe Moeen Ali’s ‘Osama’ allegations against Oz player 

CA to probe Moeen Ali’s ‘Osama’ allegations against Oz player 

— By AGENCIES | Sep 16, 2018 12:10 am
FOLLOW US:

Melbourne : Cricket Australia has decided to launch a probe into England all-rounder Moeen Ali’s allegations that he was racially abused by an Australian player during the 2015 Ashes.

Moeen, who is of Islamic faith, made the claim in his soon-to-be released autobiography.

The alleged abuse occurred during the first Test of the series in Cardiff, in which the Englishman made a fine Ashes debut, scoring 77 and taking five wickets in a comfortable win for the hosts.


 “It was a great first Ashes Test in terms of my personal performance,” Moeen wrote.

“However there was one incident which had distracted me. An Australian player had turned to me on the field and said, ‘Take that, Osama’.

“I could not believe what I had heard. I remember going really red. I have never been so angry on a cricket field.

“I told a couple of the guys what the player had said to me and I think (England coach) Trevor Bayliss must have raised it with Darren Lehmann, the Australians’ coach.”  According to Moeen, another raising of the incident at the conclusion of the series was again met with a denial by the player in question, who added that some of his best friends were Muslim.

“Lehmann asked the player, ‘Did you call Moeen Osama?’ He denied it, saying, ‘No, I said, ‘Take that, you part-timer’.

“I must say I was amused when I heard that, obviously I had to take the player’s word for it, though for the rest of the match I was angry.”

In reaction to the allegation, a Cricket Australia Spokesperson said: “Remarks of this nature are unacceptable and have no place in our sport, or in society.

“We have a clear set of values and behaviours that comes with representing our country.

“We take this matter very seriously, and are following up with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) as a matter of urgency to seek further clarification around the alleged incident.”

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…