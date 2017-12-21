C K Nayudu Trophy: Delhi beats Mumbai

Mumbai : Wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat’s 75 helped Delhi outplay Mumbai by five wickets today to clinch the U23 Col C K Nayudu Trophy on the fourth and the last day of the final played here.

Delhi chased the modest target of 238 in their second innings in 54.5 overs with five wickets in hand in what was a pretty one-sided affair, to emerge victorious in the prestigious tournament at the U-23 level.

At stumps on day three on Tuesday, Delhi were cruising at 123/2 with Rawat (68 not out) and Jonty Sidhu (15 not out) at the crease at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra Kurla Complex ground. Rawat was able to add only seven runs to his overnight score before he was trapped in front of the wicket by Sairaj Patil on 75. Rawat’s knock was laced with nine boundaries and a six, which came off 87 balls. One down Rajesh Sharma (34) and Jonty Sidhu (40) played their roles to perfection in Delhi’s win. When Sidhu was dismissed Delhi was 189-5, but then Dinesh Mor (46 not out off 75 balls) and Lalit Yadav (31 not out off 34 balls) kept Mumbai bowlers at bay to take their side home.

For Mumbai in the second innings, Sairaj Patil grabbed two wickets, while S Jadhav, Minad Manjrekar and left-arm spinner Karsh Kothari got a wicket each. Earlier, Delhi had bowled out Mumbai for paltry 230 in the first innings and then managed to put 260/9 declared on the board in their first innings. In the second innings, too, Delhi managed to skittle out Mumbai for a meagre 267. Rawat had also topped the score in Delhi’s first innings when he had hit 83.

This has been a good season for Delhi in domestic cricket with their Ranji team also cruising into the final of that tournament after defeating Bengal in Pune in the semi-final clash.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai 230 and 267 lost to Delhi 260/9 declared and 239/5 (Anuj Rawat 75, Dinesh Mor 46 not out, Sairaj Patil 2-57) by five wickets.