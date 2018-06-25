Buttler hits ton as England win series 5-0 vs Oz

Manchester : Jos Buttler’s (110) unbeaten century on his Lancashire home ground saw England to a thrilling one-wicket win over Australia in the fifth one-day international at Old Trafford on Sunday. Victory gave England their first 5-0 series sweep of Australia, in more than 140 years of men’s international cricket between the arch-rivals.

England, set a mere 206 to win, slumped to 50 for five and then 114 for eight.

They were still 11 runs shy of victory at 195 for nine when Adil Rashid (20) was out after sharing a stand of 81 with Buttler.

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss only to see his side dismissed for 205 in 34.4 overs.