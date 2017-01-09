Bungle in Dangal: Geeta, Babita all but out of PWL

New Delhi : The Pro Wrestling League’s star quotient is all set to take a massive hit after the Phogat sisters, who are in the limelight following a blockbuster biopic on their struggle, were rendered doubtful for the ongoing season.

The much in demand real-life ‘Dangal’ girls – Geeta and Babita – were roped in by the Uttar Pradesh franchise, which also exploited the success of Aamir Khan-starrer Bollywood movie and chose to name their team ‘UP Dangal’ in PWL-2.

However, the two star wrestlers are now uncertain to take any further part in the tournament. While there are conflicting reports on Geeta’s status, Babita has been laid low by an injury.

While some sources are claiming that Geeta is under the weather with high fever, others are saying that she is carrying some niggles.

According to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), replacements have been sought by the UP team for both Geeta and Babita.

Pinki has been named as a replacement for Babita in women’s 53kg, while Manisha has been brought in place of Geeta in women’s 58kg. Another grappler Reshma Mane, who fights in a higher weight category, has been asked to reduce her weight to fit into 58kg, so that she could be an eventual replacement of Geeta as she is a better wrestler than Manisha.

“Geeta and Babita are not pulling out of the tournament. They would be sticking with the team but in all probability would not take part in the competition further,” a top official in the WFI told PTI.

“In place of Babita, Pinki has been included in the UP Dangal squad, while Manisha has come in for Geeta for the time being but she is expected to eventually be replaced by Reshma Mane as UP team wanted her on the basis of her being a better grappler,” the source added.

In the match against Mumbai Maharathis last night, UP Dangal had fielded Manisha in place of Geeta in women’s 58kg as the veteran wrestler was down with high fever and had been advised by her doctor not to take part in the match. Manisha lost 1-9 to Mumbai’s Sarita.–PTI