Brazil coach lauds team for mental fortitude

Kolkata : The win over Germany was a difficult one, admitted Brazil coach Carlos Amadeu, who said his side had to slog it out both physically and mentally in the 2-1 triumph which took the South Americans into the semifinals of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Brazil edged past Germany here last night after conceding a 0-1 lead in the first half. “They (the Germans) had two days’ rest having played their last round match before us. It could be an advantage,” Amadue said in the post-match press conference. Amadeu hailed his boys for showing character in the face of tough conditions. “The hot and humid weather definitely play a role affecting both the teams. But you have to think that these players were playing the game of their lives. Playing in front of 66000-plus, they were all tired. “It was a mental battle. I’m really happy with my boys. They not only put up a great physical challenge but their mental toughness was commendable,” he said.

Brazil also found themselves at home at the city’s Salt Lake Stadium where a majority of the 66,000 fans turned up to support the South Americans. “10 out of 10. If permitted, I will give them more than 10. We are looking forward to come back here again on Saturday (to play the final on October 28),” Amadeu said.